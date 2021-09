All but one lane is shut down as crews work to clear the scene.

SEATTLE — A crash and vehicle fire is causing "extensive delays" on westbound I-90 into Seattle, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred near Rainier Avenue South in the HOV lane before 4:30 p.m.

Only one lane was open as of 5 p.m.

"Crews are working to turn vehicles around as this response will take some time," WSDOT tweeted.

No injuries have been reported.