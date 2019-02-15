SEATTLE — Demolition of the Alaskan Way Viaduct is expected to begin Friday, three days after work was originally scheduled to begin.

A series of snowstorms that brought over 20 inches of snow to Sea-Tac Airport delayed the work.

Crews with the demolition contractor Kiewit Infrastructure West will begin at the Columbia Street off-ramp at Columbia Street and First Avenue.

The northern section of the viaduct that’s near the Battery Street Tunnel and the portion near Pike Place Market between Pike and Virginia Streets will also be part of the first demolition phase.

When crews begin demolishing the viaduct, they will systematically remove concrete pieces of the structure’s top deck first followed by the bottom deck.

Crews will remove portions of the viaduct in three-span segments, which is about the length of a city block. As crews remove the top deck of the viaduct, the rubble will fall to the lower deck and will then be trucked away. Workers can then remove the columns to the lower level and repeat the process for the lower deck.

A debris net will hang between the viaduct columns to keep debris from getting outside the work area. Crews will lay down bedding to protect the roadway and utility lines during construction.

The entire demolition of the viaduct is expected to take about six months, but the Washington State Department of Transportation hopes to have the main portion of the viaduct down by June.

