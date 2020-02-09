WATCH LIVE: Family reacts to report that found ‘serious gaps’ in investigation of Tommy Le’s death

The family of Tommy Le reacts to a report that found problems with the King County Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigation into Le’s death.

SEATTLE — The family of Tommy Le, who was fatally shot by a King County deputy in 2017, is expected to give remarks Wednesday after an outside review found “serious gaps” in the investigation into his death.

Le’s family, along with attorney Jeff Campiche and community leaders, are expected to give a press conference at 11:30 a.m.

In June 2017, three deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a man who was acting bizarre and threatening people with "a knife or some sort of sharp object." Deputies say Le advanced toward them after firing their tasers, and the deputy who fatally shot Le said he feared for his life.

The sheriff’s office later said Le was holding a pen in his hand, not a knife.

An internal investigation by the sheriff’s office found the shooting was justified. However, an independent review, which was conducted by the OIR Group and presented to King County Council on Wednesday, found problems with the sheriff’s office’s investigation.

The OIR Group report revealed both deputies had 48 hours to give a written statement, which is against best practices. They also weren't interviewed by detectives until five weeks after the shooting. According to the report, the interviewers essentially asked the deputies to tell their story and asked almost no follow-up questions. And although detectives knew the autopsy showed Le was shot twice in the back, the report says detectives asked no questions about that.

The report also found King County's Use of Force Review Board did not consider key evidence in determining whether use of force was justified – including evidence that Le was likely running away from deputies when he was struck by the bullets.