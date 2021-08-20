5 things to know this Monday

Mask mandate in effect; Puyallup fire; COVID vaccine approval; Mask verify; Why some wildfires last so long.

A universal mask mandate for indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination status is now in effect in Washington state.

Gov. Jay Inslee announced the expanded mask mandate last week while also expanding the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate to all K-12 employees, in addition to employees at state colleges and most child care and early learning providers.

The governor's office is working with state partners to reestablish an enforcement system, according to a spokesperson. Read more

A large fire that broke out Saturday at a Puyallup cold storage facility was still smoldering and remained a "very dynamic" situation Sunday, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

Residents in a one-mile radius of the facility were advised to shelter in place Sunday afternoon.

The 3-alarm commercial fire that started Saturday morning prompted evacuations in the area due to concerns of toxic fumes. Read more

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to give full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech's two-dose coronavirus vaccine as early as Monday, according to multiple reports.

Both the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, and the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, all currently have emergency use authorization from the FDA, a mechanism that allows for the use of non-FDA approved medical products when, "there are no adequate, approved, and available alternatives," according to the FDA.

The incoming approval would affect all adults 16 and older. White House officials who've spoken to Politico said they hope the approval will kickstart a surge in vaccination rates, as many have said they would be more likely to get the shot if it were fully FDA approved. Read more

A new school year is underway in many parts of the United States, and in several school districts, children are meeting in person for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic was declared by the World Health Organization on March 11, 2020.

As the highly contagious delta variant spreads rapidly across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending universal indoor masking for all students over the age of 2, staff, teachers, and visitors to all K-12 schools in the U.S., regardless of their vaccination status.

But do masks increase carbon dioxide (CO2) levels for children as some rumors have claimed? Read more

At nearly every community meeting on firefighting efforts in the U.S. West, residents want to know why crews don’t simply put out the flames to save their homes and the valuable forests surrounding them.

It's not that simple, wildfire managers say, and the reasons are many, some of them decades in the making and tied to climate change. The cumulative result has been an increase in gigantic wildfires with extreme and unpredictable behavior threatening communities that in some instances didn't exist a few decades ago. Read more

