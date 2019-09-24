SEATTLE — Friday the 13th this September was an unlucky day for one owl that was found injured on the University of Washington’s Seattle campus.

Photos of the owl went viral after university staff protected the bird by surrounding it with caution tape while waiting for help to arrive.

The owl was shuttled to PAWS Companion Animal Shelter in Lynnwood, where veterinarians were able to identify the bird’s injuries. In addition to an eye-injury, the owl had multiple fractures that suggest it may have flown into a window, a common occurrence for birds.

For now, the owl is staying in cage-rest at the animal shelter so he can receive treatment and have time to heal. The veterinarians expect this process will take around two weeks. Once he is healed, he will be moved to a flight-enclosure so he can be rehabilitated. They anticipate that he will be ready for release around mid-October.

The bird gained quite a bit of attention when photos of him on campus were shared around on Twitter. He was even dubbed the "UW Owl."

As PAWS works to get the owl back into shape, they are welcoming any donations that will go towards the UW Owl’s recovery, as well as help fund their various animal care work. Visit their website here if you would like to help.

Since 1967, PAWS says it's united more than 130,000 companion animals with families, cared for 115,000 injured and orphaned wild animals, and strived to make the world a better place for countless others through advocacy and education.



"PAWS envisions a world where all people recognize the intrinsic value of animals and consistently make choices that demonstrate compassion and respect," reads their vision statement on their website.

