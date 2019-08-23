WASHINGTON — A great horned owl stuck in a tree above water was rescued by wildlife officials in Central Washington.

The owl got tangled in fishing line and was hanging about 15-feet above water, according to a Facebook post by The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Region 2 Wildlife Conflict Specialist Joe Bridges, along with WDFW Officer Boyd, found the owl and knew they had to step in.

They didn't have supplies on them, but the pair got creative and taped a knife on the end of a pole to cut the owl loose.

After a few hours of recuperating and hydration, the owl was successfully released back into the wild.

The great horned owl is the most widely distributed owl in both Washington and North America. The bird usually lives in dense forests, open woodlands, clear-cuts, and urban environments, according to the WDFW.

Great horned owls are usually the most identifiable owls, and because they like to hang out in urban places like golf courses, cemeteries, and parks, you may just spot one. You can usually tell it's a great horned owl by its large ear tufts or "horns." It's also called the cat owl because the tufts look like cat ears.

