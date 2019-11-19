SEATTLE —

This holiday season, shoppers at participating Safeway and Albertsons locations can help neighbors in need by buying a $10 Home Team Harvest Hunger Bag.

A $10 Hunger Bag includes several items: peanut butter, canned vegetables and fruit, black beans, rice, and macaroni and cheese.

The bag drive is part of the 19th annual Home Team Harvest to benefit Northwest Harvest.

Northwest Harvest works with over 375 food banks and meal programs across the state to distribute food to people in need. The Home Team Harvest goal this year is to provide 7 million meals for northwest families.

“1 in 6 kids in Washington struggles with hunger, and 1 in 10 people in Washington are having a hard time putting food on the table to feed themselves and their families,” said Jenn Tennent, Hunger Response Network Director at Northwest Harvest.

The black beans and rice are new additions that Northwest Harvest hopes will make the bags better suited for wide variety of cultures,

For an extra $2, a carton of milk can be added to the Hunger Bag. “More than half of the people we serve are seniors and children, so milk for growing kids is really incredible. This is something that reaches across multiple cultures,” said Tennent.

KING 5 is partnering with Northwest Harvest to raise 7 million meals for Northwest Harvest. To help, you can donate online to KING 5 Home Team Harvest, purchase a $10 hunger bag at a participating Safeway or Albertsons, drop off a non-perishable food item at a participating AT&T store, or bring a donation to one of KING 5's collection sites on Saturday, December 7.