SEATTLE — Can we rally our community, friends and neighbors to come together and trade by trade turn a K5 Coffee Mug into a substantial donation for Northwest Harvest? Let's find out! We are brokering the deal, but what gets traded is up to you and your imagination. #BarterUpForGood

CURRENT TRADE: Dinner for 4 with the Kirkland Firefighters Stairclimb Team

What will you trade for dinner with HOT firefighters? 🔥 The Kirkland Firefighters Stairclimb Team is offering up a dinner for 4 🥩 They will cook for you, give you a tour of the station, and set you up with some team-exclusive shirts! You might even get to try on the hat!

They will be raffling off their new Gary Payton Autographed Seattle Sonics Ballcap in a fundraiser later in the year! So if you wanted it - you can still get it!

How to participate: Pitch your trade for the Firefighters Dinner by posting a photo and description of your offer on these posts or email us at eveningtips@king5.com.





#1 Autographed Gary Payton Sonics Cap

There were some GREAT trades proposed right out of the gate. It was a tough decision, but we chose the item pitched by Mark Davis and Hero Creative in Pioneer Square. A Sonics ball cap autographed by Gary Payton! We were happy to trade. Enjoy your KING 5 coffee mug, Mark, and THANK YOU! Hero Creative has a cool playlist on their website they update every month - check it out!

Where It Began - KING 5 Coffee Mug

It all started with this KING 5 Coffee mug.

