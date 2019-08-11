KING 5 invites you to join us for the 19th annual Home Team Harvest event, benefiting Northwest Harvest, on Saturday, December 7th. This year’s goal is to raise enough funds and donations to provide seven million meals for families in need in Washington state.

Over the last 19 years, Home Team Harvest has raised over 47 million meals – but we can’t stop there. Right now in Washington, 1 in 6 children lives in a household that struggles with hunger and 1 in 10 people are considered “food insecure.” Northwest Harvest is the largest independent hunger relief agency in the state, working tirelessly with more than 375 local food banks, meal programs and high-need schools to end hunger and provide equitable access to nutritious food for all our Washington neighbors.

KING 5

Along with our partners AT&T, Kaiser Permanente, Safeway and Albertsons, WARM 106.9 and Northwest Harvest, we invite you to join us in the fight against hunger on Saturday, December 7th. Visit us at one of these six locations between 7 a.m. – 12 p.m. as we collect non-perishable food and cash donations from the community.

Donate and meet some of your favorite TV faces and radio voices:

Northgate Mall – Saint Bryan, Jose Cedeno, Jim Dever, Kim Holcomb, Michael King, Margaret Larson and Ellen Meny from KING 5 and Shellie Hart from WARM 106.9

Redmond Town Center – Cam Johnson, Mimi Jung, Rich Marriott and Jake Whittenberg from KING 5 and Seth from WARM 106.9

Tacoma Mall – Christin Ayers, Greg Copeland and Drew Mikkelsen from KING 5 and AJ from WARM 106.9

Safeway Everett – Craig Herrera, Chris Ingalls, Joyce Taylor, Eric Wilkinson and Mark Wright from KING 5

Safeway Issaquah Highlands - Steve Bunin, Ben Dery, Michelle Li and Susannah Frame from KING 5 and Laurie Hardie from WARM 106.9

Safeway Puyallup – Chris Cashman, Chris Egan, Angela Russell, Paul Silvi and Jordan Steele from KING 5 and Heather from WARM 106.9

KING 5

You can continue to donate through the end of December online, through text, in person at your local AT&T store, or by buying a $10 or $12 Hunger Bag at your local Safeway or Albertsons.

Northwest Harvest can buy white rice, beans, oats, pasta and tomato products in bulk, so they encourage the following donations (ranked in importance):

GENERAL FOOD ITEMS

• Beef stew, chili and similar meals with low salt/sugar/saturated fats

• Canned fruit (especially low sugar)

• Canned fish or meat

• Peanut butter (plastic jars are preferred)

• Brown rice

• Whole grain pastas

• Canned tomato sauces

• Shelf-stable milk

INFANT AND BABY FOODS

• Baby Formula

• Jars of baby food

• Powdered or canned milk

• Infant cereal

• Baby diapers