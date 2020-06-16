Tahoma High School graduate joins the Army National Guard as a path to nursing

Gabrielle Santos, who is part of the Class of 2020, surprised her parents with the news that she was enlisting.

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Gabrielle Santos is graduating from Tahoma High School in Maple Valley and has chosen a path to higher education that her family never saw coming.

A few months ago she surprised her parents by sitting them down and explaining that she had done the research and wanted to pursue nursing via the Army National Guard.

Her dad says it was out of the blue but he was impressed by her preparation. “I thought, is she serious? I’ll give it 2 weeks," said her father Emmanuel. "Seventeen-year-olds, they’re gonna change their minds.”

Gabby was not only serious but she was anxious to make it official.

“She started asking for her passport, her birth certificate, social security number,” he said.

Just a few months later Private Gabrielle Santos has enlisted to become a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist.

Her mother Olivia said reaction has been mostly emotional and some question if they’re scared to let their daughter join the front lines during a turbulent time in the world.