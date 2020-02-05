Graduating seniors honored in Shoreline with a caravan celebration

The coronavirus crisis has canceled many events for graduating seniors. That's why parents at Shorewood High School decided to organize a caravan celebration.

SHORELINE, Wash. — The Shorewood High School campus went quiet after March 11. That's the day classes came to an abrupt end.

"This is something that they never, ever thought would happen," said parent Kristi Lin.

Lin says that last day led her high school senior and others to feel like they were losing out.

"I think we want hope that something will happen in the future. That we will have that prom. That we'll have graduation," Lin said.

The Class of 2020 was interrupted by COVID-19, and what has followed is the miserable feeling of missed milestones.

"I think one of the biggest things that we've been robbed of is really the closure," said Shorewood High senior Max Luthy.

Senior Erik Ertsgaard agreed.

"This is not going to be the senior year I imagined for so long," he said.

On Friday, parents came up with one way to put a spotlight on the Class of 2020.

"We did pick up the cap and gowns yesterday. It was a big celebration. And wear them. Use them," Lin said.

On social media, parents spread the word, asking students to wear their caps and gowns if they wanted, and stand along a parade route, six feet apart.

"I'm excited. It's definitely something to look forward to in these times," said senior Stella Clapper.

A caravan of cars drove by while students stood outside. Instead of hugs, there were honking horns. Instead of handshakes, people carried signs with words of support.

"I'm really proud of the community and I'm really, really happy with this turnout. I think this is amazing," Luthy said.

With a caravan to lift their school spirit, the message to the seniors is the Class of 2020 is strong.