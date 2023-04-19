Tacoma's 'Push for Dreams' Day encourages kids to reach for their goals

The day also shines a light on how mentorship can make a difference in the life of a child.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma's second annual "Push for Dreams" Day was marked with a celebration at the Eastside Community Center on Wednesday.

The event, a carnival, featured games and fun activities aimed at encouraging young people to develop their skills and talents.

"The mission is to inspire, equip and train all people to push to make their dream a reality," Dr. John Gaines said.

April 19 was proclaimed "Push for Dreams" Day in 2022 inspired by the nonprofit organization of the same name founded by Gaines. The group works with school administrators and other professionals who work with students around service leadership, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and culturally responsive teaching.

The organization also empowers, supports and mentors elementary, middle and high school students through specialized, customized and structured group mentoring.

The day itself was focused on celebrating and advancing Push for Dreams' resources for schools, parents and caring adults.

Gaines founded the nonprofit in 2012. The organization's motto is "Every kid is one 'I believe in you' away from achieving their dreams."

Gaines says he feels a deep sense of personal pride in being a mentor for young kids in Tacoma. He draws from his own experiences overcoming personal hardships at a young age with the help of caring adults.

Gaines found his own mother dead when he was just seven years old. Gaines also recalled that Tacoma in the 1990s was known for drugs and violence. However, he gravitated toward the bright spots and exceptional people in his life.

"Mentorship helped me get through the chaos and trauma of my own life and propelled me to go to college, play football and receive my doctorate," Gaines said.

Gaines has been listed alongside the likes of Denzel Washington in Yahoo News' list of most influential people. His work advocating for Tacoma youth and service to the community was officially recognized by the city last year, with the designation of Push for Dreams Day.

Gaines said the day serves as a good time to reflect on the progress that's been made and recognize the significant challenges ahead.

"Tacoma is going through a tough time and it's vital we come together," said Gaines.

So far this year Tacoma has seen five homicide deaths where victims were under the age of 18. Gaines said his nonprofit will continue to push to work to bring the community together to foster a peaceful future.

He emphasized the transformative potential an inspiring mentor can have on a young person's life.

"At Push for Dreams, we believe our community is only as great as our greatest mentors so we want more to show up and start guiding these young people," he said.