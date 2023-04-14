Small footprint, big impact: Visit Issaquah's first Sustainability Fair this Sunday

The fair will be held at Pickering Barn on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — The City of Issaquah is preparing to host its first Sustainability Fair this weekend.

The fair will offer sustainable products, resources, education materials, kids' activities, live music and opportunities to volunteer or join conservation groups.

The Sustainability is a partnership between the city of Issaquah, Pickering Barn and the passionate work of Gibson Ek High School students who helped make it happen. Issaquah Sustainability Manager Stacy Vynne McKinstry says, “Mina Jun and Caitlin Peterson were instrumental in coordinating the April 16 fair.” She added that their enthusiasm and creativity paid off in all areas from marketing to volunteer recruitment.

The students even led a logo design contest that resulted in a middle school winning entry with an accompanying tagline “Smaller footprint, bigger change.”

Mountains to Sound Greenway will host a mini restoration field trip and Recology and the City’s Public Works Department will offer a Touch-A-Truck event where visitors can sit in the driver’s seat and honk the horn!

Visitors can bring their lightbulbs to be recycled and learn about hazardous waste with live demonstrations.

The Sustainability Fair will be held at the historical Pickering Barn, located at 1730 Avenue Northwest and will run on Sunday, April 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The farm site dates back to the 1800s and was the former home of Territorial Governor William Pickering.

The barn is now listed on the National Register of Historic Places and currently serves as a popular wedding and event space with a bustling farmers market that starts in May. The 12,000-square-foot venue will host a wide range of vendors including:

Out of the Box Eco Store

Heat pump installers

Solar installers

Puget Sound Energy

Joca Coffee

F.I.S.H

Nature Vision

Sage on the Mountain

Bees in the Burbs

Northwest Makes

Cedar Grove Compost

City and County departments

Green Knight Nursery

Issaquah Alps Trail Club

Climate Action Challenge

King County Food Waste Prevention

King County Re+

Program of Issaquah Salmon Hatchery

Hazardous waste alternatives

Recology King County (collecting lightbulbs)

Robo Rockstar (collecting household batteries)

Kiwanis Club of Issaquah

MacDonald Miller Facility Solutions

Mount Si Fungi and more