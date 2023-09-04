Is freon dangerous? What is chemical aboard Tacoma ship fire?

The ship that caught fire in Tacoma was carrying 19,000 pounds of freon onboard.

TACOMA, Wash. — A ship carrying thousands of pounds of freon caught fire in Tacoma over the weekend, prompting a shelter-in-place order over air quality concerns.

For those who may not have heard of freon, it is sometimes used as a generic term for all refrigerants. However, it is also known R-22 and is a trademarked name by The Chemours Company.

What is freon?

Freon is a chlorofluorocarbon, a colorless glass commonly used in refrigeration and aerosol cans for many years.

Many older cooling systems in AC units and systems utilize freon, as well as some standalone freezers.

Is freon dangerous?

While freon can be toxic if inhaled in a confined space or in large quantities, the freon released from the tanks into the atmosphere is not expected to be a health hazard, according to the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG).

The Montreal Protocol, signed in 1987, is an international treaty that included freon among a number of substances that cause depletion to the ozone layer and should be phased out of use around the world.

Countries that are part of the Montreal Protocol agreed to begin phasing out freons in 2004, with an aim of a 100% reduction of its use by 2020.

Any product that currently includes freon was manufactured before 2010, as manufacturers stopped using it in new products that year.

Is freon explosive?

The heat from the fire could cause pressure to build in the freon tanks, according to USCG. The tanks are equipped with heat-activated pressure relief valves designed to kick in in an emergency situation.

Air quality monitoring

The Environmental Protection Agency is still conducting air quality monitoring in the area, with the help of contractors from CTEH, an environmental consulting firm.