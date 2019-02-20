Tacoma Public Schools will hold “listening tours” over the next few months to get the public’s opinion on their budget for next year, which the district says will be about $30 million short of what the needed.

This was a point of emphasis for the district during the teacher strikes at the beginning of the school year.

The district said the McCleary funding that led to pay raises for many teachers across the state is actually what is harming their bottom line, and they had forewarned they’d be forced to make major cuts because of it.

Lawmakers acknowledged back in September that the McCleary funding formula disproportionately impacted Tacoma and several other districts, and Tacoma Superintendent Carla Santorno has criticized the model, saying the cap on local levies hurts districts like Tacoma.

The first meeting is set for Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Mount Tahoma High School, 4634 South 74th Street in Tacoma.

People will get two minutes to share their thoughts on what should be included in next year’s budget.