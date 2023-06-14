Tacoma police: Pride flag thefts may be part of hate crime trend

Detectives are investigating nine Pride flag thefts this month.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma police are investigating a series of Pride flag thefts as hate crimes and said they may be part of a national trend.

During the month of June, Pride Month, a time to recognize LGBTQ+ rights, police have received nine reports of Pride flags being stolen from homes in North Tacoma.

Eight of those reports came in over the past weekend.

If police arrest someone, they could face malicious harassment charges, a hate crime, said department spokesperson Officer Shelbie Boyd.

”They're damaging the property when they go up there and they remove the Pride flag, and you know what it stands for,” said Boyd, “We're definitely going to take it on as a crime of hate.”

Boyd said detectives found online challenges on social media websites encouraging people to "capture the Pride flag" across the country.

Josh Hargrave was one of the homeowners victimized over the past weekend.

"I feel like that has a way of indoctrinating younger people into it, being a like a fun challenge," said Hargrave.

He and his husband recently moved to Tacoma. They did not think hanging up a Pride flag would be a concern.

“What's the point?” asked Hargrave. “I just don’t understand the point of being hateful.”

The couple has plans to replace it, but won't be hanging it up until they get a security camera in place.

Boyd said it is likely there have been other cases of flags being stolen in Tacoma.