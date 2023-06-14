Hood Canal Bridge weeknight closures canceled

Only one more closure is planned for June.

POULSBO, Wash. — The remaining weeknight closures for the Hood Canal Bridge have been canceled by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

The bridge was set to be closed at 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 14 to 4 a.m. Thursday, June 15, and 11 p.m. Thursday, June 15 to 4 a.m. Friday, June 16.

WSDOT Tacoma announced Wednesday morning that the planned closures were canceled.

Starting on May, 13, closures were planned to allow WSDOT crews to refurbish elements at the center of the bridge, which the department said are necessary for the bridge to continue operating.

WSDOT originally planned to close the Hood Canal Bridge for four weekends this summer to conduct the repairs but changed course after the community voiced concerns about how the extended closures would affect the economy and tourist season.

In May and June, crews worked to restore the mechanisms that help guide the two halves of the bridge together, which required boats and cranes in the water and the draw span open. In September, crews will update the mechanism that connected the halves and install new shock absorption.

The necessary work to reinstate the bridge’s pyramid was completed Wednesday morning, according to the Hood Canal Bridge center lock work public information officer.

One final closure will take place over a weekend from 10 p.m. Saturday, June 17 to 10 a.m. Sunday, June 18 to allow crews to reinstall the pyramid.