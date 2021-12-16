Tacoma business owner, city councilmember look at electric fences as crime deterrents

Currently, the city only allows electric fences in industrial areas, but a proposed resolution could change that.

TACOMA, Wash. — A Tacoma business owner says he hopes to install an electric fence around his property to prevent future break-ins and he's not the only one looking at this possible solution to rising property crime rates.

Chris Kovacs, co-owner of Aqua Rec's, already has a fence around his property, but people have been cutting through that fence to break in. He said he's had enough.

“The last two years have been bad,” he commented.

According to the data, the city of Tacoma has seen an 11% increase in vandalism and property damage and a 7% increase in theft/larceny.

As a result, Kovacs is now applying for a permit to get an electric fence around his store.

“You hear electric fences and you think oh my gosh, is somebody going to get hurt?” Kovacs said. “But when we met with them and hearing about the other businesses doing it, we thought, this is something we got to do.”

Kovacs said the fence comes with a heavy price tag for a small business, but the alternative is no better.

“We’re spending $12,000-15,000 doing this, which is money I don’t want to spend, but at the same time, we’re spending the money anyway. Every time a catalytic converter gets stolen, that’s $2,500-3,000," said Kovacs. "It’s not worth handing into your insurance company, so we just eat it. So, we’re already spending that money anyways.”

Currently, the city only allows electric fencing in industrial areas. But city councilman Robert Thoms proposed a resolution in November to change the zoning laws to expand the use of electric fencing to downtown, commercial and mixed-use districts. It would still be illegal in residential areas.

“This is something that is being used because the current policing structure in our city isn’t protecting their property and their investment,” Thoms said. “Until that happens, I think it’s wise for them to explore all options to protect their products and their facilities.”

Meanwhile, Kovacs hopes that this will be enough to keep thieves at bay so he can focus on work.