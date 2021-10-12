Tacoma library branch closes over suspicion of drug activity

Employees say they don't feel safe working there and some report they have been followed home.

TACOMA, Wash. — Tacoma Public Library’s Mottet branch has moved to curbside service until next March to stop what they believe could be potential drug trafficking in the facility.

“I think, for everyone, it’s a scary and frightening situation that we feel we don’t have any control over,” library director Kate Larsen said.

Larsen said staff members also claim that they’re being followed home by people trying to intimidate them.

“The people who we believe are doing the drug trafficking have been intimidating staff to the point that three of them have been followed home,” she stated. “One of the employees who was followed home, one of the individuals that we believe is drug trafficking, was banging on the windows and doors of their home.”

Tacoma Public Library reached out to the Tacoma Police Department for help.

So far, investigators haven’t found any evidence of drug trafficking, but community liaison officers are working with library staff to put together solutions to address their issues, which includes setting up trespass notices and crisis responders.

But Larsen said she is worried this may become the new normal, and her staff isn’t ready.

“As library workers, we aren’t prepared, this isn’t our expertise, we are not prepared to deal with these types of situations. But unfortunately, they’re becoming more and more common.”

Now with the library closed, Larsen says they aren’t able to serve the community as best they can.

“People want access to their libraries.,” Larsen said. “We offer resources for all stages of life: early literacy, adult job seekers, seniors looking for information on how to move their bodies a little bit better. Anything that you can think of. All of those resources are important to the community, and when access isn’t available, it can really have a big impact.”