Second body found at Tacoma recycling facility in a month

TACOMA, Wash. — Two bodies have been found at a Tacoma recycling facility in April.

Waste Management JMK Fibers confirmed that a body was discovered on April 15, three days after another body was found at the plant.

The body found on April 15 was identified as 36-year-old Jeremy Lindsay, whose cause and manner of death is pending.

The Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office identified a body found on April 12 was that of 33-year-old Zack Hillis of SeaTac. The cause and manner of death is pending.

Waste Management confirmed to KING 5 that neither incident involved an employee or person working at the facility.