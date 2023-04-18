Detectives testify on day two of Federal Way murder trial

Patrick Nicholas is on trial, accused of killing Sarah Yarborough in 1991. He was charged with first degree murder with sexual motivation after his arrest in 2019.

KENT, Wash. — The second day of the trial for Patrick Nicholas took place on Tuesday. He's accused of killing 16-year-old Sarah Yarborough.

Her death in 1991 was a mystery for nearly three decades. For years, tips came in and people were ruled out as possible suspects. Then in 2019, genetic genealogy helped generate a lead that resulted in the arrest of then 55-year-Nicholas.

On the first day in court, his attorney said that Nicholas is not the person who killed Sarah Yarborough.

On day two, detectives who responded to the crime scene testified.

"I was the first officer on the scene,” said Major John Mattsen.

Mattsen received the call to go to Federal Way High School on Dec. 14, 1991. Retired Detective Michal Hatch said he went there too.

Investigators say early on a Saturday morning, Sarah parked her car at Federal Way High where she was planning to meet her drill team for a competition. Around 9:20 a.m., she was found near campus. Detectives say she was strangled and raped.

Police photos from that day show the crime scene and Sarah's white car. Detective Hatch described his process as evidence was collected.

"There might be some DNA under her fingernails, not that it is a guarantee but there is certainly a potential for it,” Hatch said.

In the trial on Tuesday, defense Attorney David Montes asked Hatch if "polygraphs were used to clear suspects in this case.”

Hatch confirmed they were.

“Were you aware at one point, Detective Jim Doyon hypnotized people in this case?" Montes questioned.

"I don't know for sure," said Hatch.

Retired Detective Susan Peters was the lead detective and said in the first couple of weeks they had lots of resources dedicated to the case.



“As time goes, detectives go off the case because they have their own homicide cases, they have their own robbery cases,” said Peters.



Eventually, investigators turned to forensic genetic genealogy and narrowed in on Patrick Nicholas. Using familial DNA and collecting Nicholas' discarded cigarettes led to a match, according to prosecutors.