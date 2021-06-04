House under construction catches fire in Tacoma

Embers from the house fire caused three other minor fires that were quickly put out. A nearby home received minor damage.

TACOMA, Wash — The Tacoma Fire Department responded to a large fire at a house under construction early Friday morning.

Firefighters responded to the scene on the 1200 block of South Ferry Street around 3:30 a.m. Crews went into defensive mode to protect nearby buildings and prevent the fire from spreading.

Embers from the house fire caused three other minor fires that were quickly put out. A nearby home received minor damage.

The fire was under control by 4:30 a.m., and crews were putting out any remaining hot spots.

The building was unoccupied, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.