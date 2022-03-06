From the 1950s to the latest tech: Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show is back

This is the first time the show has been held since COVID, and organizers say they’re on track to get 3,500 - 4,000 people this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

TACOMA, Wash. — A three-day event this weekend in Tacoma will host pinball gamers from across the Northwest to meet and enjoy their favorite pastime.

The Northwest Pinball and Arcade Show at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center will showcase over 400 pinball and arcade machines, and attendees will see the latest tech in pinballing and play custom models and machines dating back to the 50s.

This is the first time the show has been held since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and organizers have said they’re on track to get 3,500 - 4,000 people out this weekend.

“If there’s a title you’re looking to play, you’ll probably find it here,” said Chase Nunes, a volunteer.

This weekend will also give the Northwest’s pinball culture a chance to shine.

“The pinball culture in the Northwest has been around for a very long time. You take a pin bar like Shortie’s for example, that’s been in downtown Seattle for over 25 years,” Nunes said. “I remember growing up and going to the arcade in the mall, strip malls, and now that’s kind of resurged.”

According to David Latimer, an attendee, one of the main appeals to pinball is that it exists here in the real world, and it brings a different experience than if you were playing on a computer or console.

“It’s a physical machine,” Latimer said. “There’s virtual pinball, but it’s just not quite the same. Moving the machine physically, and there's all these quirks too.”

Veteran players hope that they can pass that excitement on to the next generation of pinball players and keep moving the community forward.

And they have some tips if you’re just starting out.

“If you don’t know the rules, just aim for the flashing lights and you’ll have a great time,” said Nunes.