Six ways to celebrate Pride in the Seattle area

There are plenty of Pride events in June — so here's just a few of them to get you started. #k5evening

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — Rainbow Cheesecake - A La Mode Pies

Check out this tasty way to celebrate Pride - A La Mode Pies is offering a rainbow vanilla bean cheesecake all month long. You can pick one up at any of their storefronts, although they recommend pre-ordering online. These babies go fast!

Rainbow Cookies - Marination

If you're team cookie, Marination is selling white chocolate Pride cookies at all three of their locations — and better yet, one dollar from each cookie sold will go to Camp Ten Trees, a camp for LGBTQ+ kids in the Pacific Northwest.

Sunday Drag Brunch - Frolik at Motif

Frolik in downtown Seattle is bringing back their beloved drag brunches every Sunday in June. the first one is on June 5th, featuring local queens like Kylie Mooncakes, Kara Sutra, and Dion Dior Black.

Pride Piñata Making - Tacoma Public Library's Mottet Branch

Tacoma Public Library's Mottet branch is hosting a Pride piñata making session on Saturday, June 4th from 2 p,m, to 4 p.m. Materials are supplied!

White Center Pride - White Center

White Center is hosting their very own Pride festival on Saturday, June 11th - featuring drag shows, beer gardens, and a pet parade!

Pride Night Out - Chateau Ste. Michelle