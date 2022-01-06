Six ways to celebrate Pride in the Seattle area

SEATTLE — Rainbow Cheesecake - A La Mode Pies
Check out this tasty way to celebrate Pride - A La Mode Pies is offering a rainbow vanilla bean cheesecake all month long. You can pick one up at any of their storefronts, although they recommend pre-ordering online. These babies go fast!
Rainbow Cookies - Marination
If you're team cookie, Marination is selling white chocolate Pride cookies at all three of their locations — and better yet, one dollar from each cookie sold will go to Camp Ten Trees, a camp for LGBTQ+ kids in the Pacific Northwest.
Sunday Drag Brunch - Frolik at Motif
Frolik in downtown Seattle is bringing back their beloved drag brunches every Sunday in June. the first one is on June 5th, featuring local queens like Kylie Mooncakes, Kara Sutra, and Dion Dior Black.
Pride Piñata Making - Tacoma Public Library's Mottet Branch
Tacoma Public Library's Mottet branch is hosting a Pride piñata making session on Saturday, June 4th from 2 p,m, to 4 p.m. Materials are supplied!
White Center Pride - White Center
White Center is hosting their very own Pride festival on Saturday, June 11th - featuring drag shows, beer gardens, and a pet parade!
Pride Night Out - Chateau Ste. Michelle
Chateau Ste. Michelle is hosting their Pride Night Out event on June 1st - a multicourse dinner set in their gorgeous courtyard, featuring tasty wine and drag performances.
