Point Defiance's Bugs Alive! program stops by New Day

It's our lucky day here at New Day because we have some lovely creatures visiting us!

From Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium, staff biologist Jessie Sutherland joined the show to tell us about its Bugs Alive! program. She brought Ringo the rainbow stag beetle and King Tut the emperor scorpion! Zoo guests can catch the Bugs Alive! program daily beginning May 7 at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. in the Nature Play Garden.

Plus, staff biologist Sara Mattison brought Rocket, a rescued mixed-breed dog who plays "Professor Dumbledog" in the zoo's new Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater show that also debuts May 7! The show is called "Extraordinary Creatures and How to Care for Them." Access to the show is included with admission to the zoo.

And if that wasn't enough excitement, the Budgie Buddies Aviary is also reopening! You can be surrounded by colorful Australian birds in the aviary and feed them a seed stick for just $2.

MORE INFORMATION:

To learn more about the Wild Wonders Outdoor Theater show, visit: pdza.org/animals/wild-wonders

To learn more about Bugs Alive!, visit: pdza.org/animals/bugs-alive

To learn more about Budgie Buddies, visit: pdza.org/animals/budgie-buddies