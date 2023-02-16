LGBTQ+ 'safe space' and clothing store closes after less than 1 month in business after string of attacks

Black Sheep Resale was designed to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals, but it was anything but safe last week.

TACOMA, Wash. — In less than a month as a business, Tacoma's newest secondhand clothing store has been forced to close due to a string of attacks.

Black Sheep Resale's two owners said somebody forcefully entered their business and stole more than $5,000 in cash and merchandise. It happened in the same week that the owners were victims of two other crimes.

Black Sheep Resale, located on South Steele Street in Tacoma, was designed to be a safe space for LGBTQ+ individuals, something the owner always wished she'd had as a queer person. But on the week of Feb. 6, it was anything but safe.

“Here's where they broke through the ceiling, and knocked off this camera,” said co-owner Faeryn Stevens. “They went up through the roof, broke a hole through our cross-base.”

Stevens said the burglars stole their safe, which had about $1,000 worth of cash in it, as well as a $2,000 camera, jewelry and two unique hand-painted jackets.

But the prior events make this crime even more concerning, starting with what happened on Tuesday.

“My friends - all who work here, that I live with - and myself, were driving to a Goodwill, funny enough, when we were shot at," Stevens said. "About five minutes from the store here. Um, multiple bullets, one hit the car."

No one was hurt, but they were certainly rattled.

Then, just prior to the burglary on Friday.

“My business partner, that same night, in a completely different location, her windows were smashed in her car," Stevens said. "And nothing was stolen, strangely enough, which is a weird thing too, so that was all in the span of like three days."

It is unclear if the crimes are related.

“I’m not gonna, ya know, go point fingers and yell, ‘It’s a hate crime,’ but like, it definitely feels weird because the store’s been set up the exact same way for three years and nothing ever happened until two weeks after we changed over,” Stevens said. With the change in ownership in January, the store went from a more heteronormative appearance to one clad with rainbow flags.

“We still see the potential value in making this a space for people, but sometimes we have to wonder like, 'is Tacoma ready for that? Are we gonna continue to be harassed?'” Stevens said.

The store has been closed for a week, but they have decided to reopen on Friday, and are hoping for your support.

“No matter who you are – if you’re part of the queer community or not -- you are welcome here,” Stevens said.

Tacoma Police were made aware of the burglary, but they have not informed the store’s owners of an arrest.