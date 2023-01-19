Burglary suspect who shot at Kirkland home arrested

The suspect and two accomplices are connected to several other crimes including carjackings, kidnappings and robberies across King County.

KIRKLAND, Wash. — Editor's note: The above video on a burglary in Kirkland originally aired on Oct. 10, 2022.

A burglary suspect who shot at a Kirkland home in October was arrested Thursday, according to the Kirkland Police Department.

The arrest of the suspected burglar and two accomplices was the result of a multi-agency effort to catch the suspects, who are connected to several other crimes, including carjackings, kidnappings and armed robberies.

On Oct. 9, 2022, the suspect allegedly entered a home on the 10600 block of Northeast 45th Street just before 4 a.m. The suspect was staging items to steal when he went to the second floor and entered a room with a flashlight where a woman was sleeping.

The woman then called out for her husband, who confronted the suspect. As the suspect was running away, he fired three shots back at the house. Neither the homeowners nor their two children were injured.

Surveillance video obtained from neighbors showed three people getting out of an SUV and heading toward the victims' home just before a 911 call was made reporting the burglary.

Shell casings from the scene were forensically linked to a case out of Seattle where a person was assaulted with a firearm. Kirkland detectives worked with agency partners and police investigators throughout the region to help identify the suspects.

The agencies were able to tie the suspects in the Kirkland robbery and Seattle assault to crimes in several other cities, including Auburn, Bellevue, Burien and Redmond.