PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. — Residents near a large brush fire in South Hill are being warned of possible evacuation orders.

Crews are fighting the fire in the area of 160th Street East and 74th Avenue East.

People are being asked to avoid the area.

The brush fire may have started when a tree fell onto power lines, according to preliminary information.