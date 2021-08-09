Western Washington braces for another heat wave

Though not anticipated to be as hot as June, some areas of western Washington could see temps near 100 degrees.

Another large area of high pressure will be building in over the Pacific Northwest this week. By Wednesday, the heat will begin to crank up as another heat wave descends on western Washington.

Cooling onshore winds from the Pacific will end by Wednesday. That will combine with a warming air mass to push temperatures over the interior into the 80s to near 90 degrees.

Offshore winds Thursday will help boost temperatures into the mid-80s north of Everett. Temperatures will reach into the low to mid 90s south of Everett. Some areas in the south Sound and south of Olympia may warm into the upper 90s to just over 100 degrees.

Friday may be a degree or two cooler, but you probably won’t notice the difference.

We could break the record high at Sea-Tac Thursday or Friday. The record for Thursday is 96, set in 1977. The record for Friday is 92 degrees, set in 2002.

Wildfire smoke may drift back over western Washington Thursday and Friday.

Ocean air will will cool us 4-8 degrees in most places Saturday but temperatures will remain in the upper 80s and low 90s over most of the interior south of Everett.

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect from Wednesday through Saturday evening. The National Weather Service warns that relief from the heat at night Thursday through Saturday morning will be poor east of Puget Sound to the Cascade foothills.c