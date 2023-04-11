Light rail operations resume at Northgate station after suspicious item rendered safe

Deputies evacuated everyone from the station "out of an abundance of caution" on Tuesday afternoon.

SEATTLE — Service at the Northgate light rail station resumed Tuesday afternoon after a bomb disposal unit rendered a "suspicious item" safe.

Deputies responded to the station just after 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday after receiving reports of the item. Deputies evacuated everyone from the station "out of an abundance of caution."

Sound Transit suspended service between Northgate and Roosevelt stations. Buses were in place to take passengers between stations.