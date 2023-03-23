Sound Transit to recommend light rail expansion route to Ballard

Those working and living in the CID have been outspoken for months about the impacts a 4th or 5th Avenue station could have in the heart of their home.

SEATTLE — The Sound Transit Board is expected to officially announce its recommendation for the location of the light rail station near Seattle's Chinatown-International District (CID) on Thursday.

The station would help riders connect to the West Seattle to Ballard Link Extension, which was approved by voters in 2016.

Sound Transit originally planned for a new station in the middle of the CID, but is likely to recommend a new location after pushback from the local community.

Those working and living in the CID have been outspoken for months about the impacts a 4th or 5th Avenue station could have in the heart of their home. So just a couple of months ago, transit officials shifted their focus to a third option: a station north of the CID and one south of it, rather than a sole station in the heart of the CID.

"We believe the North-South alternative will offer regional connectivity and meet the vital transit needs of our communities, without the devastation that a decade of construction on 4th Ave. would bring," said one woman who publicly testified Thursday.

To the north, this option would put a new station just to the east of 4th Avenue, between Jefferson and Terrace Streets. To the south, a new station would run underneath 6th Avenue South, just north of the Stadium Station and Greyhound Bus Station.

"I think my preference would be again to talk about to be determined, I just think that's a wise approach," Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said about the proposed station sites.