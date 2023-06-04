Seattle International Film Festival future unclear amid light rail plans

Staff at the home to one of the biggest international film festivals in the world, SIFF Cinema, are not sure where they will go during Sound Transit’s construction.

SEATTLE — 150,000 people from around the world come to Seattle each year for the Seattle International Film Festival, and next year will be its 50th year. But it also could be one of its last years unless a solution is devised soon.

The future of the SIFF Film Festival is uncertain because a light rail station is slated to be built underneath and adjacent to its historic Uptown cinema. In 2016, Seattle voters approved West Seattle to Ballard Link Extension.

“We have people coming from around the world, simply to come to SIFF and see these films,” said SIFF Executive Director Tom Mara. “I’m very worried.”

The station will be placed right in front of the movie theater on Republican Street next to Queen Anne Avenue North. It’s where the Sound Transit board decided last month its preferred alternative would be.

“There’s two things to think about: one is the construction, that’s what we’re really worried about. The vibration from about five years or so of construction,” said Mara.

Their three-screen cinema will likely need to be displaced, and he said, “It would be a blow to the whole organization, including the festival.”

Their Uptown cinema alone makes up nearly half of SIFF’s revenue to operate the half-century-old festival.

So forget the lights and camera, he wants action.

“And so we’re asking Sound Transit, the community, for us, to help us with a solution. Where could we go for five years?” said Mara.

Meantime, neighboring business owners wonder if a departure by SIFF would do for their businesses.

“People who enjoy going to cinema, who enjoy going to the ballet, who enjoy going to opera, also enjoy reading most of the time,” said Jessica Hurst, owner of Mercer Street Books.

The Uptown cinema, she said, is linked to her success.

“We run through film books pretty quickly when the festival is in, for sure,” said Hurst.

She, too, is hoping for careful consideration by Sound Transit as they move forward.

“An altered plan could result in a better situation for the whole neighborhood,” said Hurst.

A final decision on planned routes will not happen until after an environmental review is completed.