State coalition for police accountability addresses ‘misinformation’ surrounding new reform laws

New police reform laws have seen considerable pushback from numerous law enforcement leaders around the state.

PUYALLUP, Wash. — The Washington Coalition for Police Accountability (WCPA) held a news conference Tuesday to address what it is calling a “misinformation campaign” regarding the state’s recent law enforcement reform laws.

The WCPA is bringing families who have been impacted by police violence together in Puyallup, as well as other advocates and legal sponsors, to discuss “the actions of police around the state who have intentionally misinterpreted Washington's new police accountability laws or refused to do their jobs in protest, making our communities less safe,” according to a press release.

During the state’s last legislative session earlier this year, Gov. Jay Inslee signed a dozen bills into law that aimed to prevent police violence and address many of the concerns that surfaced in the wake of George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis and the protests that followed.

Since the bills took effect in July, law enforcement agencies across the state have issued statements voicing concerns that the vagueness of some of the bills could lead to a change in police procedure that the community might notice in emergency situations.

Some police leaders have said the new legislature could even lead to an increase in crime due to changes pertaining to use-of-force tactics included in the bills.

The new laws have most recently come under fire from law enforcement after multiple agencies said the rules kept them from chasing or tracking suspects despite having their description or a K9 unit prepared to track them.

Meanwhile, state Representative Jesse Johnson said the new laws do not keep officers from doing their jobs, adding that the new legislation is aimed at making officers “investigate a little harder, makes them work a little more, and that’s what we want because that helps root out the bias and violence and the profiling.”

Tuesday's press conference took near the same location where Pierce County deputies recently chose not to pursue a murder suspect with a K9 unit, citing the new reforms.

Families were able to share their stories and background on the intent of laws.