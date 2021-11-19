Police officer who shot, killed man in North Bend identified

Officer James Acquire has been with the Snoqualmie/North Bend Police Department since June 2021.

NORTH BEND, Wash. — A Snoqualmie/North Bend police officer who shot and killed a man at a park in North Bend was identified Friday.

The Bellevue Police Department identified the officer as James Acquire, who has been with the Snoqualmie/North Bend Police Department since June 2021.

The shooting happened Tuesday night at Torguson Park. Acquire was doing a routine check about 11 p.m. when he confronted a 33-year-old man who was believed to have been living in his vehicle. Acquire asked the man to leave, and a struggle ensued, according to Bellevue police.

Acquire was knocked down, and the man allegedly reached for the officer’s gun, according to Bellevue police.

Acquire shot the man once, and he died at the park.

Acquire previously served with the Clarkston Police Department in southeast Washington from Feb. 2018 to May 2021, according to Bellevue police. Acquire does not have a disciplinary record with either department he worked.