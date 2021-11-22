x
One person killed, another injured in shooting near Seattle’s Mount Baker neighborhood

The shooting is the latest in a surging number of fatal shootings in the Seattle area.

SEATTLE — One person is dead and another suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday in a shooting in south Seattle.

The Seattle Police Department responded to the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Way S and Rainier Avenue S around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived on scene and found two people with serious injuries.

SPD and medics with the Seattle Fire Department attempted life-saving measures on the two men, but one died from his injuries.

The other man was taken to Harborview Medical Center.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the scene.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

