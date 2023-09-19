West Seattle Water Taxi will maintain year-round midday, weekend service beginning in October

The water taxi typically ramps down mid-day service in the fall and winter, but ridership levels warrant the extra sailings throughout the year, King County said.

SEATTLE — The West Seattle water taxi will maintain a year-round midday and weekend sailing schedule beginning in October.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the added sailings on Monday. Before 2021, the water taxi reduced service during the fall and winter. The water taxi would only be in service during commute hours with no midday service.

During the repair of the West Seattle Bridge in September of 2021, the water taxi began a pilot program offering midday sailings for those trying to get between West Seattle and downtown. The pilot continued in 2022, and ridership levels were high enough to continue the extra sailings through the winter.

"The water taxi continues to deliver a reliable, enjoyable ride as part of Seattle's transit infrastructure," Constantine said. "Maintaining seven-day-a-week service creates a regular option that allows people to stay out of their cars and get where they need to go."

Water taxi staff will conduct vessel maintenance on Oct. 14 and 15 in preparation for the winter sailing schedule, so service will be canceled that weekend. Seven-day-a-week service will continue to run from approximately 6 a.m. on weekdays and 8:30 a.m. on weekends to 7 p.m.

Weekday sailings during rush hour will depart every 35 minutes, switching to every hour by mid-day and on the weekends. There will be no Friday or Saturday sailings after 7 p.m.