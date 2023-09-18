Ferry frustrations continue: Walla Walla out of service for weeks due to propeller damage

The vessel will need to be taken to a dry dock so crews can replace the damaged propeller.

SEATTLE — Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced Monday the Walla Walla ferry will be out of service for up to four weeks.

The ship was pulled from service early Friday afternoon when those aboard reported a “large vibration." After an inspection, WSF found damage to one of its propellers. The vessel will need to be dry-docked in order for crews to replace it.

According to WSF, dry-docking is when a vessel is put into a special dock where the water can rise for the ferry to float in or out or be drained to allow for work on the parts of the boat that are usually underwater.

Passengers were left waiting on Friday, including some drivers for as long as three hours. The popular Seattle to Bainbridge route was reduced to just one boat, down from two.

“You don’t really know until you get to the terminal and it’s kind of like, ‘Oh you’re delayed 30, 45 minutes and it’s like, ‘Well, I’m stuck here waiting 30, 45 minutes,” Ashleigh Halligan of Bainbridge Island said.

The state’s ferry system is the largest fleet of its kind in the country with 21 ships. Back in April the Walla Walla, the same vessel pulled from service, went aground near Bainbridge Island after a generator failed on the boat – the vessel is over 50 years old.