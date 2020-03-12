'Major announcement' coming for Washington State Convention Center

The expansion project is approximately $300 million underfunded as the region struggles to recoup losses incurred by the pandemic.

SEATTLE — King County Executive Dow Constantine is expected to make a "major announcement" regarding the Washington State Convention Center Thursday afternoon.

Though specifics have not yet been shared, an update sent late last month on the addition project included a warning that if a solution to a $300 million funding gap wasn't found by the end of 2020, the project would begin shutting down.

The decline in lodging-tax revenue – associated with travel and tourism – in King County due to the COVID-19 pandemic has "impaired" the convention center's ability to finish the second round of financing that is needed to complete the project by 2022, according to last month's update.

If the project is shut down, approximately 1,000 people will be out of work.

In May, project lead Matt Griffin said they are in "an unfortunate spot."

"We don't like it at all. We have a certain amount of cash on hand. If we don't have additional funds to basically complete this project, we'll have to stop in 10 to 12 months," Griffin said at the time.

The expansion, which was already 30% complete in May, extends over Interstate 5 and has been discussed for years.