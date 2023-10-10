Suspect on the run after causing multi-vehicle crash in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood

At least seven cars were damaged in the crash along 15th Avenue NE just after 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Officials had a large mess to clean up Tuesday morning in Seattle's Maple Leaf neighborhood.

Seattle police responded to a crash involving seven vehicles along 15th Avenue NE just after 7 a.m. The vehicles have extensive damage, but there were no serious injuries, according to police. Three people were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

Police said one vehicle fled the scene. The suspect in the fleeing vehicle has not been caught.

One victim was trapped in a vehicle but managed to get themselves out. According to the Seattle Fire Department, a tree was taken down during the incident.

The road reopened by 9 a.m.

Below are photos of the damage caused during the crash:

Suspect damages seven vehicles in Maple Leaf neighborhood crash 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Download our free KING 5 app to stay up-to-date on news stories from across western Washington.