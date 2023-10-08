Southeast Network SafetyNet Team persevering after shooting injured 5 at their Rainier Beach event

Two weeks ago, the team was holding one of their weekly community healing spaces when someone shot up their event injuring five.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — In a display of resilience, the Southeast Network SafetyNet Team of the Boys and Girls Club of King County came together publicly for the first time since a tragic shooting left five people injured.

They gathered at the same spot where their sanctuary was violently disrupted. Since June 2020, Community Healing Spaces have been held in the Safeway parking lot where the shooting happened.

"There have been no incidents. No incidents since we started. Zero until Friday, July 28th," Marty Jackson, SE Network SafetyNet's Executive Director, said.

Two of their own were among the victims. One was shot in the thigh and is in the process of recovery. Another staff member was shot in the back and also continues to heal. Despite the chaos of that night, their commitment to others did not falter when they came across a victim who'd been shot multiple times.

"Two of our safe passage members held his organs in. They didn't intend on doing it. I heard them talk to each other about it. He said, 'I came to run away from these bullets and I saw him.' They felt the texture of his organs," Jackson said.

Moving forward, there are some challenges.

"We didn't start this motivated by fear, we started motivated by love," Jackson said.

Amid the sorrow and uncertainty, the sentiment is that peace, love, and healing will ultimately help restart the Community Healing Spaces. She isn't sure when that'll happen, but says it'll be soon.

"We can't not come back. We can't not come back," Jackson said.

Living up to their mission of loving everyone in the community, Jackson had words for whoever was responsible for this shooting.

"I wish we could have known whatever it is you're going through, that caused you to spray this whole parking lot and not have any regard for these people behind me and in this space, hope that you hear me today and know that we love you and care about you."