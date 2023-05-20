Seattle SuperHawks to host 'Xavier McDaniel Night' at May 20 home game

On Saturday, May 20, the team will host and honor former Seattle SuperSonics star Xavier “X-Man” McDaniel.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SEATTLE — Seattle’s minor league basketball team, the SuperHawks, currently leads its division in the west of The Basketball League.

The team has been celebrating its inaugural season by honoring local Seattle sports icons.

On Saturday, May 20, the team will host and honor former Seattle SuperSonics star Xavier “X-Man” McDaniel.

"It feels good to be back in Seattle," McDaniel said.

McDaniel's son, Xavier McDaniel, Jr., was playing for the SuperHawks until he suffered an in-game injury. His son has been recovering well and working out to get ready for next season.

When asked about the potential rebirth of the Seattle SuperSonics, McDaniel said, "It's about time."

Tipoff for Saturday’s game honoring McDaniel is 7 p.m. at Seattle Pacific University.

For more information about the team and for ticket information, click here.

To see the full interview with the X-Man, click the video player above.