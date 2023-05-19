Seattle Thunderbirds are the WHL Champs

T-Birds beat Winnipeg for the title

KENT, Wash. — The Seattle Thunderbirds are the 2023 WHL Champions after beating the Winnipeg ICE 3-1 in Game 5 of the WHL Championship. Nico Myatovic scored the Cup-clinching goal 2:27 into the third period, beating Daniel Hauser on a penalty shot. This is Seattle's second WHL Championship in franchise history.



Goaltender Thomas Milic, the WHL Playoffs MVP, saved 30 shots for the T-Birds.

No team scored more during the 2023 WHL Playoffs, as the Thunderbirds racked up 82 goals (4.32 goals per game) for while only allowing 38 goals against (2.00 goals against per game).

Dylan Guenther led the charge offensively. His 16 goals led the entire league during the playoffs. Guenther’s impressive run came on the heels of 29 points (13G-16A) during 20 regular season contests.



The Thunderbirds now move on to the Memorial Cup scheduled for Kamloops, B.C. from May 26 to June 4. Seattle’s first game is scheduled for Saturday, May 27 against the OHL Champion.

