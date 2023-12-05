Seattle spray parks will not open this weekend despite potential record-setting heat

Spray parks in Seattle will not be open until May 27 due to filter cleaning and maintenance.

SEATTLE — Although an Excessive Heat Advisory is looming for parts of western Washington this weekend, spray parks in Seattle will not be open to the public just yet.

Spray parks will not be opening until May 27 due to the need for filter and tank cleaning and maintenance, Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) said in a Facebook post Thursday.

Once they open on May 27, spray parks will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day until Labor Day (Sep. 4). Below are all of the city's spray parks.

Ballard Commons

Beacon Mountain in Jefferson Park

Georgetown Playfield

Highland Park

Judkins Park

Miller Community Center/Playfield

Northacres Park

South Lake Union Park

Yesler Terrace Park

John C. Little Park

Pratt Playground Spraypark

High temperatures for Seattle over the next five days are all above 80 degrees, with Sunday and Monday having the potential to top 90 degrees.

Spray parks aren't the only outdoor water feature that won't be open this weekend in Seattle. Pre-season beaches won't open until Memorial Day, and the city's full complement of beaches will not open until June 24.

Outdoor and wading pools also will not be open until June 24.

SPR said it is currently among the many locales dealing with a national shortage of lifeguards and is encouraging anyone interested to apply as it seeks to hire for a number of positions.

Indoor pools and boat ramps are currently open, however, so there are some ways to get in the water this weekend in Seattle.

In the south Sound, Tacoma plans to open its 10 spray grounds this weekend from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and May 15 and 16 from 1-8 p.m. The spray grounds begin daily operations on Memorial Day.