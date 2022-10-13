Seattle mayor hoping to put more funding behind shelter referrals, encampment cleanups

The Unified Care Team centralized complaint response, outreach efforts and clean-up operations at encampments across the city.

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office is requesting additional funding for its Unified Care Team (UCT) in 2023, aimed at making emergency shelter referrals and clearing unauthorized encampments on sidewalks, parks and open spaces.

In 2022, the UCT operated off of $23.5 million in base investments and $9.6 million in one-time investments, using COVID-19 relief funding. On Thursday, the mayor’s office requested a continuation of that $9.6 million contribution – along with an additional $5.1 million in new investments.

"Treat this person the way you want to be treated," Harrell said of the approach, which his office said pairs shelter referrals with clean-up efforts. "But also recognize the city of Seattle is being redefined right now and what we do will be part of that redefinition."

In 2022, the UCT focused on developing a model for shelter referrals and clean-ups and has made over 1,300 referrals, according to the mayor's office. The UCT centralized efforts across the city, creating one place for people to make requests for assistance and streamlining data about encampments.

In 2023, the Mayor's office hopes to maintain current services and expand from one city-wide focus to the deployment of four to six teams in different geographic areas.

According to the mayor's office, there are currently more than 700 active encampment tents across the city and more than 270 RVs parked on city streets. While the city can make referrals to emergency shelters, it says it does face the challenges of limited temporary shelter space and a lack of permanent housing.