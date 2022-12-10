New King County homelessness effort modeled after disaster response

King County and Seattle officials kicked off Wednesday the launching of a new approach to help end homelessness in downtown Seattle and throughout King County.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — King County and Seattle officials kicked off Wednesday the launching of the newly formed Housing Command Center (HCC), a new approach to help end homelessness in downtown Seattle and throughout King County.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority's (KCRHA) HCC is an emergency management system run by representatives from various groups and is a part of the Partnership for Zero initiative, which was announced earlier this year.

The HCC, with assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), will focus on permanently housing people. HCC will have authority over resources and be able to facilitate coordinated emergency response, which is modeled after the federal government's response to natural disasters, according to KCRHA.

KCRHA said HCC is focused on three things: identifying available housing units, identifying eligible households, and matching households to units with support from outreach workers, also known as system advocates.

KCRHA CEO Marc Dones said the HCC has already identified 300 units of available housing and to date has engaged with over 650 people. Dones said HCC will continue to work until it has close to 1,000 units available.

"We have done that by you know, again, deploying our system advocate team, they have done incredible work, really incredible work, they have worked swing shifts into the night, early morning, to ensure that we are connecting with every single person who is unsheltered in our downtown core, in [the Chinatown-International District] CID areas," said Dones. "Homelessness is a housing problem, right? And so connecting with people and building relationships is the infrastructure to help get folks inside."

Dones said HCC is beginning with housing unsheltered people living in downtown Seattle and the CID, focusing on five major encampments.