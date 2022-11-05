Eastlake dog attack victim still in the hospital nearly a week later

The dogs are in the city's custody while an investigation into the attack remains ongoing.

SEATTLE — Amy Craven, the woman who was attacked by two dogs in Eastlake, is speaking out from her hospital bed. Craven, a mother of a young child, has been in the hospital since Friday and says she has more surgeries ahead of her to repair her damaged calf.



Friday’s brutal dog attack lasted 37 seconds and the entire incident was caught on nearby surveillance video.



Moments before the Craven is attacked, she’s caught on surveillance video walking past Union Marine in Eastlake. Seconds later, she’s back in view with one dog grabbing hold of her ankle.



“I was screaming for my life, I was like if I scream hopefully somebody will hear me – I was like if I crawl on top of this car maybe I can get away. But the dog just had my leg so tough,” Craven said.

Jace Romine, who works nearby, heard the screams and ran outside.

"It’s supposed to be a nice, cruising Friday morning and all of a sudden it went from a two to a ten in an instant,” Romine said. “Right when I came out the front door ... saw our neighbor fighting the dogs off of the lady that was walking, and we just started yelling and running towards her.”

That neighbor, also captured on tape, can be seen armed with a hammer, striking the animals several times and ultimately getting the dogs to leave her alone.

Nearby workers pull her inside. Police, fire and an animal shelter officer responded and determined the two dogs escaped from a nearby vehicle.