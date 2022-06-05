Woman attacked by dog in Seattle's Eastlake neighborhood

A Seattle Animal Shelter Officer, who also responded, said the two dogs reportedly escaped from a nearby vehicle.

SEATTLE — A 46-year-old Seattle woman is recovering after being attacked by two dogs in the Eastlake neighborhood Friday Morning.

The entire incident was captured by a nearby business's security cameras.

Moments before the woman is attacked by two dogs, she’s caught on surveillance video walking past Union Marine in Eastlake. Seconds later, she’s back in view with one dog grabbing hold of her ankle.

Jace Romine, who works nearby, heard the screams and ran outside.

"It’s supposed to be a nice, cruising Friday morning and all of a sudden it went from a two to a ten in an instant,” Romine said. “Right when I came out the front door ... saw our neighbor fighting the dogs off of the lady that was walking and we just started yelling and running towards her.”

That neighbor, also captured on tape, can be seen armed with a hammer, striking the animals several times and ultimately getting the dogs to leave her alone.

The entire attack lasted a grueling 37 seconds.

“Lucky our neighbor heard what was going on,” Romine said.

Seattle Police and Fire crews responded.

Paramedics took the injured woman to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.

One of the dogs was captured on a KING 5 camera standing with a woman presumed to be its owner.

A Seattle Animal Shelter officer, who also responded, said the two dogs reportedly escaped from a nearby vehicle. Both were returned to their owner under the condition they remain under quarantine for the next 10 days, according to the officer.