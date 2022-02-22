Deputies kill dog after attack near Auburn that leaves woman hospitalized

Deputies shot and killed one dog at the scene and another was removed by animal control officers, county officials said.

AUBURN, Wash. — A woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center on Tuesday after she suffered injuries in a dog attack near Auburn.

Both the woman and a good Samaritan sustained bites in an attack in the 28800 block of 45th Place South, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

King County Animal Control (KCAC) said calls came in before noon about the attack, which involved two dogs.

A deputy shot and killed a pitbull at the scene, KCAC said, and animal control officers removed another dog from the house where the attack occurred.

Animal control is investigating the incident as a Class C felony -- dangerous dogs that inflict injuries to humans.

Animal control officers have had to respond to the same house for previous complaints about dogs, though neither dog involved in the attack Tuesday had been involved in previous complaints.

On August 27, 2021, KCAC confiscated two German shepherds that reportedly were acting aggressively.

In April 2021, sheriff's deputies had to use a taser on a pitbull at the home as they served a search warrant.

Information on what prompted the attack wasn't immediately available, according to KCSO, and the incident is under investigation.

By law, dogs involved in a bite incident must be quarantined for 10 days, KCAC said. Animal control officials will then await a court order to euthanize the animal, which cannot be adopted or kept following a biting incident.

