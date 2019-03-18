SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council is expected to pass a package of bills Monday that would pave the way for 6,000 more affordable housing units in the city.

The measures, which help implement the council’s Mandatory Housing Affordability plan, change land use designations and plans in over a dozen Seattle neighborhoods.

Seattle’s Mandatory Housing Affordability initiative aims to help a family of four that’s earning less than $57,600 per year find affordable housing. Under the plan, 5-11 percent of homes in new multifamily residential buildings would have to be reserved for low-income families, or developers would have to contribute between $5 and $32.75 per square foot to the Seattle Office of Housing fund to support affordable housing development.

However, the proposal has drawn sharp reactions from critics who are concerned it will force upzoning on homeowners and renters. Other opponents worry the initiative is too complicated and convoluted and that developers will be able to opt out of having affordable housing units on site.

The legislation would expand the boundaries of urban villages with very good transit – like Ballard, West Seattle Junction, and Rainier Beach – affecting 492 acres of property. It would also change language about keeping single-family zoning in neighborhoods like Fremont, Northgate, and Roosevelt.

Properties in urban centers and villages allow for additional height for apartments, have a lower threshold for when sidewalks are required with new development, and have no minimum parking requirement if they’re within a quarter mile of frequent transit service.

Residents can check the proposed zoning changes in their neighborhood on an interactive map from the city.