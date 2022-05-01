SDOT prepares for surge in pothole reports following winter storms

According to SDOT, crews filled more than 14,000 potholes in 2021, but it expects some of those to reappear.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) is preparing to receive a surge of pothole reports from residents in the coming weeks following the winter storms that struck the region.

SDOT said that it filled more than 14,000 potholes last year. However, winter storms like the one that recently hit the region can cause them to reappear.

SDOT is asking for the public's patience as it may take longer than usual for crews to respond to each report due to lingering snow and ice.

Following record snowfall in February 2019, SDOT worked well into March of that year filling potholes and repairing roads.

Residents can report a pothole through the FindIt FixIt App, by submitting an online report, sending an email to 684-ROAD@seattle.gov or by calling at (206) 684-ROAD[7623].